Designing a UI-less product: Paced Email

Hi DN!

I'm Rikki Pitt, the founder of Paced Email.

Paced Email aims to help reduce distraction in your inbox. It batches up emails and newsletters into paced summaries, so you're able to concentrate more effectively. Daily, weekly and monthly intervals are currently supported.

I'm doing it with essentially a UI-less system which is a rather fun way to produce an app. It simply requires a user to update their email of the website that emails them too frequently with a paced.email alias. E.g.

At the end of each period, a single email is sent to the real email address containing all of the messages the alias received over that timeframe.

Under the hood, the site uses TailwindCSS with Rails as the backend.

I'd love to hear how you'd use it.