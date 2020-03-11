3
Remote Makers – Interviews with people who work remotely. (remotemakers.co)
4 hours ago from Razvan Tugui , Digital Designer
Nice. How do you choose people you interview? Is there an application process?
Hi Alexa,
Right now there is no 'application process' set in place, but if you want to be interviewed, send us an email, by going on this page: https://remotemakers.co/contact/
Thank you, Razvan
Nice looking site design. Did you do it?
For the MVP, we used a WordPress theme alongside with a few plugins like CoBlocks and Block Gallery. Hope that helps!
