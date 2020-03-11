3
Remote Design Book Club (memorisely.com)
1 hour ago from Zander Whitehurst, UX Designer
Hey there!
I formed this remote book club to make it easy for designers to improve their reading habits. We have 1,135 designers reading the same book every month and on 31st March we have Susan Weinschenk joining a zoom call to discuss her book:
100 things every designer needs to know about people.
It's free to join and a super community.
