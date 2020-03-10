6

What would you ask a designer?

Hey

I'm researching the format of design interviews and need your help — what are the most interesting things about the designer/design teams' work?

What questions would you ask a top designer about work, workflow, tools, solutions, etc?

Except «What does your typical workday look like?», «Your workstation?» and «What's your favorite drink?».

Thanks!

2 comments

  • Denis Bolshakov, 22 minutes ago

    "Except «What does your typical workday look like?», «Your workstation?» and «What's your favorite drink?»." - Can relate. As for the topic, I would like to learn more about good and bad design. Shed some light on the thought process when considering any choices in a project.

    • Paul MitPaul Mit, 18 minutes ago

      Thanks. The idea of finding out why certain design solutions were rejected looks interesting.

