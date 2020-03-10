What would you ask a designer?
2 hours ago from Paul Mit, FlowMapp
Hey
I'm researching the format of design interviews and need your help — what are the most interesting things about the designer/design teams' work?
What questions would you ask a top designer about work, workflow, tools, solutions, etc?
Except «What does your typical workday look like?», «Your workstation?» and «What's your favorite drink?».
Thanks!
