What is the tool to create an interactive style guide?
2 hours ago from Erik Fanki, UI/UX Designer @ Äventyret
Hi! I'm looking for a way to create an interface style guide (Design System), so developers can test hover states and other interactions but also inspect sizes etc.
Basically like Zeplin, but that can handle different states on buttons for example. Is there one? Preferably that it syncs with Sketch. I could code it, but it's just too much work and hard to keep consistent with my Sketch files.
Any help appreciated! Erik
