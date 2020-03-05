2 comments

  • Mathias Reiniger, 1 minute ago

    Can't wait to see the new movie! I'm keeping my expectations at a minimum tho, disappointed too many GD time :) I hear that Timothee Chalamet is going to be in it, should be interesting.

  • Waeramarth Hai, 23 hours ago

    Any Dune fans out there? I've been reading the series again and wanted to check the web to see how fans got inspired by Dune. Are there any other pieces that we should see?

