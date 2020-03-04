Research on design resources & information
6 hours ago from Elie-Anne Lachance, UX Designer
Hello! Following discussions with other designers, there seems to be a need in terms of access, research and sharing of design resources and information. I invite you to complete this questionnaire in order to help me understand and address this issue.
https://forms.gle/G4XzS11oxKFWrF3E6
Feel free to share your interest in future implications for this research! You can connect with me on LinkedIn here.
Thanks, Elie :) - Interaction designer
