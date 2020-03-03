Today I spent 2 hours and made remote job board for designers No CODE... in Figma. Check it out! (figma.com)
2 hours ago from Arsen Ibragimov, Founder at design community Meerkad
2 hours ago from Arsen Ibragimov, Founder at design community Meerkad
Hey DN!
Today early in the morning I was hit by the crazy idea to make remote design job board right in Figma because so many designers use it these days. I spent 2 hours and made it obviously no code, which was the hardest part for me because I'm a developer and not a designer at all. Thanks to my friend Sergei for helping me with layout and style.
I'm curious what you think about it. Check it out and tell me something in the comments!
Ars
P.s. Any ideas for the next unusual platform for remote job board?
Make open source job board for developers on GitHub
Cool idea! Will research more about it and do.
