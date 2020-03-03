Project management and team scheduling?

2

Hi all,

Just about to start researching a solution(s) for managing projects and scheduling teams. Wanted to reach out to you all and ask what solutions you may be using. Ideally it'd be great if both options were under one system but would welcome solutions that tackle both challenges.

I'm aware of Trello, Monday and Float but please let me know of any others worth considering.

Many thanks in advance.