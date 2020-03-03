2 What's your Adobe Premiere workflow like? 3 hours ago from Thomas Rogow, UX DesignerHow do you setup your project? How do you organise your files? Tips for color grading etc?Login to CommentYou'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.LoginRegister TodayNew accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now