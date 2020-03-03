3 comments

  • Szogyenyi Zoltan, 33 minutes ago

    I thought this would be an interesting read for the DN community. I provided before & after screenshots of our product page. Let me know what you think!

    2 points
    • Robert AniteiRobert Anitei, 25 minutes ago

      Always interesting to see the insights of the redesigns.

      1 point
      • Szogyenyi Zoltan, 24 minutes ago

        This redesign was a WIP for us for about a month. Lots of changes on the back-end side as well. We have some more data from heatmaps as well, we may update the article accordingly in the coming weeks!

        1 point