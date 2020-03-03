3
Case study: how we redesigned our product page & increased conversion rates (themesberg.com)
1 hour ago from Szogyenyi Zoltan, Co-Founder
1 hour ago from Szogyenyi Zoltan, Co-Founder
I thought this would be an interesting read for the DN community. I provided before & after screenshots of our product page. Let me know what you think!
Always interesting to see the insights of the redesigns.
This redesign was a WIP for us for about a month. Lots of changes on the back-end side as well. We have some more data from heatmaps as well, we may update the article accordingly in the coming weeks!
Designer News
Where the design community meets.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now