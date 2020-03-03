2
4 hours ago from Romain Sourdiaux, Product Designer
Hi,
We are looking for an open source documentation platform. We are currently using notion, but as a non-profit financed by public money we now have a legal duty to open up to the public and let people suggest edits etc.
Something similar to Holloway (https://www.holloway.com/g/using-twitter) would be perfect. We thought of using MediaWiki but it's not the easiest thing to use...
Your help would be greatly appreciated :)
Cheers
