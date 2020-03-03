Hi,

We are looking for an open source documentation platform. We are currently using notion, but as a non-profit financed by public money we now have a legal duty to open up to the public and let people suggest edits etc.

Something similar to Holloway (https://www.holloway.com/g/using-twitter) would be perfect. We thought of using MediaWiki but it's not the easiest thing to use...

Your help would be greatly appreciated :)

Cheers