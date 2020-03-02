Snapfont - Preview fonts on live websites (getsnapfont.com)
3 hours ago from Shashwat Amin, Developer
3 hours ago from Shashwat Amin, Developer
Hey guys, I'm working on Snapfont, a Chrome plugin that makes it easy to preview fonts on live websites.
When testing fonts, it is hard to visualize how will it look like on a live website. So I made Snapfont via which you can swap fonts on any website and see how it renders.
It matches font weights and styles so you don't need to do anything special. Currently, it supports local and Google fonts only although I'm working on integrating fontsquirrel too.
It is free but you can pay for however much you deem its worth. If you get a license key right now, it will still be usable after the beta too.
Let me know what do you guys think?
Designer News
Where the design community meets.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now