How do you organize your Figma files?

7 hours ago from , Senior Product Designer at Red Ventures

How do you organize your Figma files when designing on a product team? Previously I've separated them into different device types and created a page for each individual feature. What that does not solve for, however, is separating conceptual or in-process features vs final/production-ready features.

I would greatly appreciate any thoughts and feedback!

  • Dexter W, 6 minutes ago

    Hi John, I find that the steps to get to the solution are the most important so I structure my files around that process. I also separate each file into a feature. Each page is its own design iteration, until we release a master design which is on its own page. That page holds all the documentation about the design.

  • Iván UruchurtuIván Uruchurtu, 3 minutes ago

    We have almost the same process but with some differences: In our case, we design for both Web and Mobile platforms, we have only 3 main projects for this.

    1. Web
    2. Mobile
    3. Internal

    Internal is where all the libraries we use to design are, that is, our Design System, Flows, personas, etc. The other 2 explain themselves

    Then each project is separated into "Features". for example, we have a Figma file called "Profile" inside this file, we put everything that has to do with the user's profile, the same for mobile.

    Each file is organized according to our process on different pages:

    1. Cover
    2. Project Requirements (mostly it's a copy/paste from Confluence).
    3. Research / Results
    4. Moodboard / Wireframes
    5. Flows / UI Screens
    6. Prototype

    We do not have a master file because we try to ensure that our developers are also in the process of designing/solving the problem. It could be said that the master page is Prototype because it is what we present once we reach the solution but our development team takes more as a reference the Flows / UI Screens page.

    This is what has worked for us so far, btw we are a small team so maybe it can't work for teams of +20 people. It's all about communication and collaboration. Hope it helps.

