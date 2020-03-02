How do you organize your Figma files?
7 hours ago from John Jackson, Senior Product Designer at Red Ventures
How do you organize your Figma files when designing on a product team? Previously I've separated them into different device types and created a page for each individual feature. What that does not solve for, however, is separating conceptual or in-process features vs final/production-ready features.
I would greatly appreciate any thoughts and feedback!
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now