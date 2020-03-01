How do you and your teams document and archive research?

Hi Everyone,

Qualitative and quantitative research... It's valuable. It's necessary. It requires a lot of work and planning. And once it's done, where does it all go? How do you share it? What if new hires want to learn about past tests? It's a redundant point of friction having to dig up all the company's past studies.

I have experienced this absolutely PAINFUL problem in the past 8 years of my design career. I have never seen or heard of a way to record, document and archive past/ongoing research efforts.

A "Research Wiki" if you will.

I know Atlassian can help resolve the aforementioned issues and Google Drive is free, but even those do seem to be utilized in organizations.

Is this a problem for other teams? If so, what steps have you taken to remediate the issue? Would appreciate the help.

Cheers!