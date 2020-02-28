Does anyone know a font similar to this?

Does anyone know a font similar to this? https://www.freepik.com/premium-vector/elegant-classic-alphabet-letters-font-number_5451461.htm#page=1&position=45

I like the white space that is used in this font, it's like cutting the letters or its more like light and shadow. I am particularly interested in similar A.

Can anyone suggest a similar font?