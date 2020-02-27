2

Front end dev looking for design feedback on my home page

6 hours ago from

Hi designers,

I'm looking for some design feedback please on my home page and web app. I'm a front end dev and wanted to try this side project doing the ux, design and build solo (usually I work with a design buddy). I'm therefore very interested in hearing your feedback on my efforts, in particular...

  • Does the home page effectively show what the product is
  • Does the home page show the value in the product
  • What feel do you think I'm trying to convey with the imagery and logo
  • Does the site feel consistent in design elements
  • Do you experience any UX issues
  • Any general comments for improvement

Here's the site: https://getyourganize.com

It's difficult getting feedback when you're working solo, so I'd be really grateful for any feedback, thanks so much