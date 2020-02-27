Front end dev looking for design feedback on my home page

Hi designers,

I'm looking for some design feedback please on my home page and web app. I'm a front end dev and wanted to try this side project doing the ux, design and build solo (usually I work with a design buddy). I'm therefore very interested in hearing your feedback on my efforts, in particular...

Does the home page effectively show what the product is

Does the home page show the value in the product

What feel do you think I'm trying to convey with the imagery and logo

Does the site feel consistent in design elements

Do you experience any UX issues

Any general comments for improvement

Here's the site: https://getyourganize.com

It's difficult getting feedback when you're working solo, so I'd be really grateful for any feedback, thanks so much