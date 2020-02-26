How a Web Design Company Crowdfunded Millions and Completely Disappeared (vice.com)
1 day ago from Faisal Iqbal, Product designer
1 day ago from Faisal Iqbal, Product designer
There has been a fair bit of discussion on DN over the years, with some of the designers from The Grid even popping up from time to time.
I paid for a founding membership. By the time I actually got my hands on a beta, I played with it for 3 days and decided it wasn't for me. Luckily I was early enough in asking for a refund that I got it fairly quickly.
I thought it would be awesome for me, because I am an illustrator and print designer that always struggles with web. I wanted a good looking responsive portfolio for myself, and The Grid was promising that (and much more). By the time I got beta access, tried it and got a refund, I had learnt a bit more about web and put together my own shitty little website. Now there are countless, codeless website makers out there that function much better then anything I saw coming from The Grid.
Here is some previous discussion I could dig up as well, sorry in advance for the for formatting....
The Grid (the much-hyped AI website builder) is near industry-low in customer satisfaction
Top comment: Daniel De Laney, over 2 years ago I'm working on an AI project right now. The fundamental problem here is marketing.
The Grid is a great idea for a research project. With a lot of work, machine learning and natural language processing could eventually automate many design tasks. But right now it's far from being a public-facing solution for anything.
The Grid's big failing, in my opinion, was not the idea or even the execution. It was selling their solution for real, non-toy money while the product itself was still a toy, and marketing it as something that it might become in another 5 or 10 years but definitely isn't now.
I think eventually we'll achieve true general artificial intelligence and everything will be great. The tech won't debut in the form of a web site builder, though.
Discussion: Is The Grid (www.thegrid.io) vaporware?
Top comment: Jon Gold, over 4 years ago hey DN!
I starting working at The Grid a few months ago so might not have all the answers you want, but it's absolutely not vaporware (if it is vaporware I guess I've been hallucinating all the code I've seen). There are ~15-20 of the best designer-engineers I've ever worked on on the team; it's just a bit of a bigger feat of engineering than a social photosharing app for cats etc ;)
lmk anything specific you're interested in and either I'll answer or pull in someone who can help; as a starting point I'd say that:
I'm 150% confident that it's going to be incredible and worth the wait; just hold in there. I wouldn't be working on it if I didn't think it would be incredible.
it's such a logical evolution; feels like the next step from what Gerstner & Müller-Brockmann etc were working on. I'm really into design systems; it's really compelling to do it at scale and having to cede control to algorithms. You just have to make the algorithms good.
it's really smart — our layout, color, typography systems etc are all getting good. right now I'm teaching the typography AI how to pick fonts with the same nuance as a designer. It's fun. Brings you back to design school roots, makes you really scratch away at your process and everything you know as a designer.
We've been recording some video hangouts & screenshares & stuff recently - https://www.youtube.com/user/TheGridio
We're definitely trying to be more open about what we're working on - just hard to balance talking with sitting down and hacking. If you want a design 'point of contact' feel free to tweet me @jongold or our Creative Director @lat. We're all humans here :P
I'll see if we can do an AMA sometime to share some more stuff :)
A gift to all the frustrated TheGrid founders
Top Comment: BAKA .kid, over 4 years ago Solid move. i got my beta access about a week ago, and while i understand it is a beta and not even close to the final release, i am super underwhelmed (if that even is a thing).
Ask DN: Is "The Grid" the future of web design?
Top Comment: Dustin Cartwright, 4 years ago No.
The first grid.io sites have surfaced and they're kinda terrible
Top Comment: Aikomo Opemipo, almost 4 years ago Well. We're keeping our jobs
Ask DN: Anyone managed to get a refund from The Grid?
Top Comment: Thompson George, almost 4 years ago If it's too good to be true, it probably is.
The Grid has launched, according to a Facebook ad I just saw. Is there any interest around this AI-driven website builder any more?
Top Comment: BAKA .kid, over 3 years ago I got my founder status refunded months ago, everything i saw through the beta was a joke. in no web guy, but i can do much better than everything i saw.
Designer News
Where the design community meets.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now