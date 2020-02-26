1 comment

  • Pinaki Panda, 1 hour ago

    Hello everyone,

    We have just launched Homer - video portfolios of studios that you can browse by industry, visual style, type, as well as search by keywords.

    It is meant for businesses looking to get explainers, product videos, training videos etc. done, to be able to find the right studios.

    We are in closed beta. Our directory is limited at the moment, but we are growing it steadily.

    We would love to get some feedback from you.

    Thanks, Pinaki.

    0 points