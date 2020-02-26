Homer is Dribbble, but just for Video (homer.video)
3 hours ago from Pinaki Panda, Founder - Homer
3 hours ago from Pinaki Panda, Founder - Homer
Hello everyone,
We have just launched Homer - video portfolios of studios that you can browse by industry, visual style, type, as well as search by keywords.
It is meant for businesses looking to get explainers, product videos, training videos etc. done, to be able to find the right studios.
We are in closed beta. Our directory is limited at the moment, but we are growing it steadily.
We would love to get some feedback from you.
Thanks, Pinaki.
Designer News
Where the design community meets.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now