3 comments

  • Catalin CimpanuCatalin Cimpanu, 5 minutes ago

    This is noice!

    Was looking for a PS alternative for a while now.

    • John Bartlet, a minute ago

      Thanks, it could probably use a bit more work. Definitely going to add more styles. Let me know if there's anything you'd like to see added.

  • John Bartlet, 1 hour ago

    This project got a little out of hand. I just wanted to add some stripes to a pie chart and got carried away.

    Anyway, it lets you create royalty free, repeatable patterns, that you can export as SVG, PNG, and JPEG. (It's free, no ads, or anything annoying like that)

