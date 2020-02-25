Yes & No Design Studio (xn--bj8a.com)
Fix it so a scroll down gesture scrolls you left, because this is frustrating to try to use. Good rule of thumb: Don't make me learn to use your site.
I thought the site was broken, came back and saw your comment. I use a wireless mouse and pushing the scroll wheel to the right for navigation is an absolutely terrible experience.
Looks dope :)
Please judge the site when you scrolled and clicked the whole site. It is brilliant. URL, name, FAQ text. All of it is spot on. When you do not appreciate it, you are most differently not a fitting customer.
Thank you, Patrick!
With a regular mouse, I can't even go beyond the first screen.
You know that you can scroll horizontally by pressing the Shift key while turning the mouse wheel, right?
I'm having hard time to believe the tagline "We solve design problems"
You can also rotate your mouse by 90degrees and then scroll
What a shitty url
The domain name is the logo. The logo is the domain name.
ꑮ.com
I'm just seeing xn--bj8a.com
What you’re seeing is called Punycode. For example, Safari on Mac and iOS displays the correct Unicode character.
So you are saying this site was made for apple customers only.
Not even. I'm visiting with Chrome on mac and get the super memorable https://xn--bj8a.com/
so memorable. I can already feel the nostalgia!
An arrow won't suffice if you want to teach your users to learn how to use your website. Though if you need to teach them... well. Maybe buy a domain? This looks like a random domain assigned by a free hosting service lol - at first I thought this website would try to scam me into buying something.
I don't know why you just won't allow users to still interact with your website when scrolling down. It doesn't make a difference.
Yes & No Studio
Is the site confusing: Yes.
Is the site not confusing: No.
Sorry for my useless comment - but your comment made me laugh.
After i tried to click the arrow and scroll down, I figured out the scrolling direction. But I didn't see any content. Chrome on MacOS shows me a blank page.
You’re not the first one who reported this. We’re still trying to figure out what’s causing it. We suspect it’s some extension. If you have extensions installed, could you please turn them off for a moment and tell us if the problem is still there? Thanks.
For the prices you're quoting, it would be nice to see some sort of portfolio on the website.
The URL looks like a spam site - so I won't even click on it.
And based on the comments here so far, why do designers feels like having to change how standard interactions work, i.e. scrolling. It's OK if you're doing an interactive art piece or something, but not when you're selling design servicing to solve business problems etc.
Remember: Don't Make Me Think
