  • Adam Fisher-CoxAdam Fisher-Cox, 14 hours ago

    Fix it so a scroll down gesture scrolls you left, because this is frustrating to try to use. Good rule of thumb: Don't make me learn to use your site.

    5 points
    • Matt T, 13 hours ago

      I thought the site was broken, came back and saw your comment. I use a wireless mouse and pushing the scroll wheel to the right for navigation is an absolutely terrible experience.

      4 points
  • Zach CossZach Coss, 11 hours ago

    Looks dope :)

    4 points
  • Patrick LoonstraPatrick Loonstra, 12 minutes ago

    Please judge the site when you scrolled and clicked the whole site. It is brilliant. URL, name, FAQ text. All of it is spot on. When you do not appreciate it, you are most differently not a fitting customer.

    3 points
  • Zun An, 13 hours ago

    With a regular mouse, I can't even go beyond the first screen.

    2 points
  • Bobby WomackBobby Womack, 13 hours ago

    What a shitty url

    2 points
  • Thomas Michael SemmlerThomas Michael Semmler, 15 minutes ago

    An arrow won't suffice if you want to teach your users to learn how to use your website. Though if you need to teach them... well. Maybe buy a domain? This looks like a random domain assigned by a free hosting service lol - at first I thought this website would try to scam me into buying something.

    I don't know why you just won't allow users to still interact with your website when scrolling down. It doesn't make a difference.

    2 points
  • Scott Barron, 8 minutes ago

    Yes & No Studio

    Is the site confusing: Yes.

    Is the site not confusing: No.

    1 point
  • Nicolas PythonNicolas Python, 2 hours ago

    After i tried to click the arrow and scroll down, I figured out the scrolling direction. But I didn't see any content. Chrome on MacOS shows me a blank page.

    0 points
    • Bole ★, 2 hours ago

      You’re not the first one who reported this. We’re still trying to figure out what’s causing it. We suspect it’s some extension. If you have extensions installed, could you please turn them off for a moment and tell us if the problem is still there? Thanks.

      1 point
  • Anthony Wilson, 1 minute ago

    For the prices you're quoting, it would be nice to see some sort of portfolio on the website.

    0 points
  • Fatawu Issah, 6 minutes ago
    • The right icon doesn't represent you can scroll horizontal, it took me a few seconds of feeling like an idiot before figuring it out.
    • It doesn't work on chrome (mac user)
    0 points
  • adrian ioadrian io, 2 minutes ago

    The URL looks like a spam site - so I won't even click on it.

    And based on the comments here so far, why do designers feels like having to change how standard interactions work, i.e. scrolling. It's OK if you're doing an interactive art piece or something, but not when you're selling design servicing to solve business problems etc.

    Remember: Don't Make Me Think

    0 points