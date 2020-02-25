2
Site Design: Yes & No Design Studio (xn--bj8a.com)
Fix it so a scroll down gesture scrolls you left, because this is frustrating to try to use. Good rule of thumb: Don't make me learn to use your site.
I thought the site was broken, came back and saw your comment. I use a wireless mouse and pushing the scroll wheel to the right for navigation is an absolutely terrible experience.
With a regular mouse, I can't even go beyond the first screen.
What a shitty url
