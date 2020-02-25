6

How do you like to code prototypes?

Interaction Designer

Hey folks! I'm moving into a new role, and one thing that my new team does that's. different from how I work now, is the designer prefers to code their prototypes to hand off to eng. I mostly use quick click-through methods like InVision, or sometimes ProtoPie for things like user testing.

So I was curious, for those who code their prototypes from scratch, what's your process like? What tools do you like to use? Tell me all your secrets.

  Michael Andreuzza

    Oh, absolutely. I love this method and is my daily approach. Sometimes it takes less time to do it.

    I actually use Bulma.io to do that because it goes really quick, and without writing css you can make a prototype...

  Ryan Hicks

    Depending on your coding abilities brush up on using webflow in your free time. This could certainly be used to do those prototypes you're talking about.

    Otherwise, it's all traditional coding techniques with vanilla code or frameworks to speed the process up.

