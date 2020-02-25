How do you like to code prototypes?

Hey folks! I'm moving into a new role, and one thing that my new team does that's. different from how I work now, is the designer prefers to code their prototypes to hand off to eng. I mostly use quick click-through methods like InVision, or sometimes ProtoPie for things like user testing.

So I was curious, for those who code their prototypes from scratch, what's your process like? What tools do you like to use? Tell me all your secrets.