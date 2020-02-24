How do you make text changes in UI design?

Hello guys,

I’m looking for advice.

I’ve been writing web & interface copy for 8 years and I still cannot decide if copy should come before design or after (or during?). Usually I send the first copy with a bit of information architecture in Dropbox Paper. Then the design team creates a component-based wireframe in Figma. But when we discuss edits we sometimes do that in Figma, Notion, Avocode, Dropbox Paper and hell, sometimes also on Slack. A lot of things are lost in the process.

So I decided to do a bit of a research. Will you help me?

How do you make copy (text) changes in UI design?

Please share your insights either in comments or here.

Thank you! I’m hopeful you’ll show me a better way.