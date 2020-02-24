Revision Path Ep. 335: Jailyn Easley, brand designer and digital content designer (revisionpath.com)
from Maurice Cherry, creator/host of Revision Path; creative strategist at Glitch
For Jailyn Easley, combining design and technology with her work is like second nature. As a member of Accenture’s experience design team, Jailyn uses her phenomenal design skills with cutting edge tech like machine learning and mixed reality to create next-level work. But her journey as a designer doesn’t stop there!
We began our conversation talking about Jailyn’s brand design work with the popular Atlanta restaurant Slutty Vegan, and she shared how growing up in Baltimore and working with and being taught by luminary Black designers Leon Lawrence III and Jennifer White-Johnson helped hone her design skills and put her on a path to continuing her studies in Atlanta. We also spoke on Atlanta’s growing status as a creative hub, and she shed some light on her latest project titled 100 Days of Design. You’ll definitely want to keep an eye out for Jailyn — her star is on the rise!
