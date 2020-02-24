5 comments

  • Pablo StanleyPablo Stanley, 6 hours ago

    Yo, DN! I hadn't shared something here in a while. I think you might like this one. Open Peeps is a hand-drawn illustration library to create scenes with characters.

    *You can mix *

    • Face expressions
    • DressClothing
    • Hairdos
    • Standing poses
    • Sitting poses
    • Accessories
    • Facial Hair

    I can't wait to see all the dope stuff you make with it!

    3 points
  • Tim JanesTim Janes, 31 minutes ago

    Beautiful stuff as always Pablo!

    0 points
  • Matej KustecMatej Kustec, 1 minute ago

    Nice one Pablo, can you maybe also share workflow on this project? Did you use Illustrator on these illustrations or any other tools (like Wacom)?

    0 points
  • Taylor PalmerTaylor Palmer, 2 minutes ago

    Thanks Pablo! Your resources are always great.

    0 points