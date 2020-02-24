Open Peeps - Hand-drawn illustration library. (openpeeps.com)
6 hours ago from Pablo Stanley, Design at InVision, Writer at The Design Team, Mentor at Sketch Together
Yo, DN! I hadn't shared something here in a while. I think you might like this one. Open Peeps is a hand-drawn illustration library to create scenes with characters.
I can't wait to see all the dope stuff you make with it!
Nice one Pablo! As always, very generous of you to do this!
Beautiful stuff as always Pablo!
Nice one Pablo, can you maybe also share workflow on this project? Did you use Illustrator on these illustrations or any other tools (like Wacom)?
Thanks Pablo! Your resources are always great.
