2 comments

  • Aaron Wears Many HatsAaron Wears Many Hats, 5 hours ago

    How quaint to think that this is a bug, and not a feature.

    1 point
  • Juan J. RamirezJuan J. Ramirez, 8 hours ago

    I remember reading that Amazon chose "Alexa" as their wake-up word because it tested well in different activation tests and they already owned trademarks for the word.

    On the other hand, Google went with a brand focused wake-up word that doesn't work that well for this type of interaction.

    Of course, because of this, many TV shows activate Google Assistant when somebody says "Ok, {{word that vaguely resembles the phonetics of the word "google"}}"

    How did they manage to oversee this issue?

    0 points