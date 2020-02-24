An unsolved design problem: False activations in smart speakers. (moniotrlab.ccis.neu.edu)
13 hours ago from Juan J. Ramirez, Another Designer
How quaint to think that this is a bug, and not a feature.
I remember reading that Amazon chose "Alexa" as their wake-up word because it tested well in different activation tests and they already owned trademarks for the word.
On the other hand, Google went with a brand focused wake-up word that doesn't work that well for this type of interaction.
Of course, because of this, many TV shows activate Google Assistant when somebody says "Ok, {{word that vaguely resembles the phonetics of the word "google"}}"
How did they manage to oversee this issue?
