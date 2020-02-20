4

[DN Suggestion] New threads need to be approved by original members

Looking at this obvious SEO shill thread gave me an idea: https://www.designernews.co/stories/107532-rgb-to-hex-color-conversion-tool

There are tons of other threads like this. What if there was an approval process in place for each new thread (story)? I get that you would need more staff to do it, but maybe it could be done by members who have been here for a long time. I'd be happy to help and quickly browse through the "Awaiting approval" section whenever I come to DN.

  • Szogyenyi Zoltan, 7 minutes ago

    There should be a clear approval guideline in that case. However, I think we should still encourage designers to show off their work as it is an approved category on DN News. But I agree with you, there have been some forced stories in the last few months. Designernews should keep being a community, not a curated list of links like sidebar.io or webdesignernews. It's just my opinion :)

    • Stefan TrkuljaStefan Trkulja, 2 minutes ago

      The approval guide is simple. Everything gets in except for the blatant obvious keyword-filling SEO clout stuff that's really not useful to anyone.

      Please see the thread I linked. Don't approve things like that, approve everything else. That is all. :)

