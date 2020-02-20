[DN Suggestion] New threads need to be approved by original members

Looking at this obvious SEO shill thread gave me an idea: https://www.designernews.co/stories/107532-rgb-to-hex-color-conversion-tool

There are tons of other threads like this. What if there was an approval process in place for each new thread (story)? I get that you would need more staff to do it, but maybe it could be done by members who have been here for a long time. I'd be happy to help and quickly browse through the "Awaiting approval" section whenever I come to DN.