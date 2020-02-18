Bootstrapping Catchar. A community-based startup for AR creators. Feedback needed!
1 hour ago from Dan Zaitsev, Entrepreneur ⚡️ Startupper
Hey DN community…
Today I would like to showcase for you our 2.0 update of Catchar https://catchar.io/. This is our own self-funded side-project. Three of us are working on the hub and community where Augmented and Mixed Reality creators (developers, designers, 3D artists and others) can share their projects, organize XR portfolios and collaborate with businesses and other creators.
BTW, today we are also presenting Catchar https://www.producthunt.com/posts/catchar-2-0 on Producthunt
