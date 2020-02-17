Curated a Post of Interesting Airline Logos. Did I Miss Any? Which One is Your Favorite and Why?? (noupe.com)
10 hours ago from Orlene Picard, UX Designer
10 hours ago from Orlene Picard, UX Designer
I'd vote QANTAS or Swiss as being the most easily recognizable out there
SWISS is the good one!
between those two I'd pick Qantas. It screams Australia without using the national flag. The new variation is slick.
Qantas for being the easiest one to recognize. Visually, Hawaiian. I just can't pass up on gradients :)
+1 on the gradient, haha!
I'm torn between PNG Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines :)
Could you elaborate on this? Why?
They are both soo different than other airline logos. Especially PNG. They are such a fresh breath of air imho. PNG looks really nice on the airlplane tail (that's why I used the image I used. It has that cubic feel to it. Especially after I read more about it's story (Papua New-Guinea being the most diverse country and all). For Hawaiian, they got me with the gradient background. It doesn't look like an airline logo at all but that boldness made me like it. But after explaining this, I'm leaning more towards PNG haha.
Wow, I hadn't seen the PNG Air rebrand before. Great use of local art style.
Air Asia, who doesn't love a little controversy
Designer News
Where the design community meets.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now