10 comments

  • Aaron Wears Many HatsAaron Wears Many Hats, 3 hours ago

    I'd vote QANTAS or Swiss as being the most easily recognizable out there

    5 points
  • Song Stribling, 10 minutes ago

    Qantas for being the easiest one to recognize. Visually, Hawaiian. I just can't pass up on gradients :)

    1 point
  • Orlene Picard, 10 hours ago

    I'm torn between PNG Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines :)

    1 point
    • Arsen Ibragimov, 11 minutes ago

      Could you elaborate on this? Why?

      0 points
      • Orlene Picard, 4 minutes ago

        They are both soo different than other airline logos. Especially PNG. They are such a fresh breath of air imho. PNG looks really nice on the airlplane tail (that's why I used the image I used. It has that cubic feel to it. Especially after I read more about it's story (Papua New-Guinea being the most diverse country and all). For Hawaiian, they got me with the gradient background. It doesn't look like an airline logo at all but that boldness made me like it. But after explaining this, I'm leaning more towards PNG haha.

        0 points
    • Steve O'ConnorSteve O'Connor, 5 minutes ago

      Wow, I hadn't seen the PNG Air rebrand before. Great use of local art style.

      0 points
  • Alison Bustos, 2 minutes ago

    Air Asia, who doesn't love a little controversy

    0 points