I've Finished The 4th Edition Print Handbook!

5 hours ago

Many of you may already have picked up a Print Handbook in the past. Well now there's a 4th edition. The digital print version has also not been out long if you haven't seen that.

It's been a lot of work for the printers, but we got there in the end. I'd love to know what you think.

Andy