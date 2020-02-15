2
I've Finished The 4th Edition Print Handbook!
5 hours ago from Andy Brown, Graphic Designer
Many of you may already have picked up a Print Handbook in the past. Well now there's a 4th edition. The digital print version has also not been out long if you haven't seen that.
It's been a lot of work for the printers, but we got there in the end. I'd love to know what you think.
Andy
