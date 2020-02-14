So I was watching the Config 2020 livestream...
8 hours ago from Alf Salib, Product Designer at Propeller
And noticed that during the keynote, Dylan Field references this post when Figma first launched. He refers to DN as "A certain website, like HackerNews but for design"
That wording really stood out to me. Sounded like he didn't want to mention DN by name for some reason. Or am I just overthinking things?
