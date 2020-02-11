3
Any "slow web" recommendations?
2 days ago from Carlos Px, carlospx.com
I don't know if I'm using the term "slow web" accurately. But i am looking for small sites/blogs (even services) with little or few ads and trackers. Useful and real content – not an overload of inbound marketing. Made by "real" person. Like the web used to be. Some examples:
https://frankchimero.com/blog/. https://bjango.com/articles/. blot.im (<- service).
