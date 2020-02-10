AMA: Noah Levin (Figma)

Hey everyone! I’m Noah Levin, Design Director at Figma. Here’s my Figma Community Profile: figma.com/@nlevin — more on that maybe later in the Q&A!

For those who don't already know, Figma is a place where teams build products together. For the past 2+ years, I’ve been working to help build the design team here that helps create powerful collaboration tools that bring both designers and developers closer together in the product development process. Designing for designers in a design tool definitely gets pretty meta sometimes.

In a previous life, I led the design team at ClassPass, and the iOS Search team at Google. I also spent some time teaching designers to code with Framer Classic back in the day, and building a cuff-mounted digital assistant for NASA… kind of like an apple watch for Astronauts.

Here at Figma, we’re just coming off a huge week. Last Thursday we hosted Config, our first user conference. We had people fly in from all over the world, with thousands more joining by livestream. At the conference we announced a whole host of product news which you can find here.

Today seems like the perfect time to hang out with the Designer News community to answer any questions you may have. So let’s get to it — ask away!