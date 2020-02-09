[Feature Request] Polls?

I was wondering, why not request for a Poll feature? It would be great to get users more interactive without a lot of investment of time. If they are interested, they can vote and then comment further.

I can think of a few use cases

Users can ask what platform do you usually browse for inspiration (behance, Dribbble, etc)

Understanding if user's have an opinion between two screen designs (do you like screen A or B, why?)

Quicker answers to binary Yes / No answers

What are your opinion on that?