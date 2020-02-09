6

[Feature Request] Polls?

1 day ago from , UX Designer @neue.world / Curator @UXHunt.com

I was wondering, why not request for a Poll feature? It would be great to get users more interactive without a lot of investment of time. If they are interested, they can vote and then comment further.

I can think of a few use cases

  • Users can ask what platform do you usually browse for inspiration (behance, Dribbble, etc)
  • Understanding if user's have an opinion between two screen designs (do you like screen A or B, why?)
  • Quicker answers to binary Yes / No answers

What are your opinion on that?