[Feature Request] Polls?
1 day ago from Jayant Rao, UX Designer @neue.world / Curator @UXHunt.com
I was wondering, why not request for a Poll feature? It would be great to get users more interactive without a lot of investment of time. If they are interested, they can vote and then comment further.
I can think of a few use cases
- Users can ask what platform do you usually browse for inspiration (behance, Dribbble, etc)
- Understanding if user's have an opinion between two screen designs (do you like screen A or B, why?)
- Quicker answers to binary Yes / No answers
What are your opinion on that?
