Storybook for Teams (storybookforteams.com)
2 hours ago from Zack Brown, Product designer & co-founder @ Haiku
Storybook is great for designing & developing UIs, but it's only accessible to folks comfortable with the command-line, git, build-tools, etc.
Storybook for Teams makes it easy for anyone on your product team to join the party.
Built by the Haiku team as part of our mission to connect creators of software & empower new creativity.
Read more in the introductory blog post: https://medium.com/haiku-blog/introducing-storybook-for-teams-fdb89dd632f9
ok i'll bite. what's storybook?
Storybook is an open-source developer tool for visualizing & developing web UI components in isolation, without having to fire up a whole codebase. https://storybook.js.org/
Over the last few years it has gained a ton of adoption, especially in enterprise design systems where folks are focused on bringing designers, developers, and product teams into closer collaboration.
