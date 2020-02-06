Hey designers, Milanote CEO here—just popping in to tell you about our latest release, Milanote 2.0.

Lots of people think that designers start a new project by jumping straight into Sketch/Figma etc. But behind every great piece of design work is a lot of research, thinking and planning that can be messy, unstructured and take time to evolve—that's the part of the creative process that Milanote is for.

We've just released a huge update to the product, including:

A fresh new look for the UI

Dark mode (!)

Lots of awesome new templates for things like moodboards, design briefs, personas, user journey maps etc (we now have over 100!)

Simple built-in image editing tools

Coloured backgrounds for boards

Performance improvements so that editing your boards is faster than ever

Not to mention my personal favourite: fancy 3D effects when you drag things around! Drove the developers nuts with this one!

Anyway, hope you like it and let me know if you have any feedback :)