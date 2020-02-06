Sketch help needed: How do you edit a text style's default baseline?

Under the text dropdown in Sketch, there are options including kern, ligature, and baseline. With text selected — in this case, the font Rasa set to a line height of 32 — all the actions under the baseline menu are disabled and I can't figure out why. It's the same thing these folks are experiencing (scroll to bottom of this thread): https://sketchtalk.io/discussion/3747/line-height-alignment-issue

Help? :D