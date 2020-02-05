Spline - Design tool to create 3d web experiences (alpha) (producthunt.com)
22 hours ago from Alejandro Leon, Designer
Hi there!
We are building a free design tool intended to facilitate the creation of 3d experiences for the web, so instead of spending too much time writing javascript code for canvas 3d or outsourcing the work, you can do by yourself using a visual editor.
We want to gather feedback from designers who may be interested in trying the alpha version of the app.
If you are interested in a tool like this, you can subscribe to the project from our upcoming page on Product Hunt: http://bit.ly/splineupcoming
We also have an Instagram account where we publish some of the experiments we are making with the app: http://bit.ly/splineinstagram
