Any feedback on my illustrations for this Educational Technology? (jotform.com)
2 hours ago from Luna Eclipse, UI/UX Designer
I swear I keep seeing this every day now?
Great. As always.
I'm almost convinced now that these posts aren't for feedback, they're for views, because nothing about the illustrations change at all regardless of anyone's feedback.
What happened to Oyku? The style is good but really close to the other posts.
