I'm looking for new job and I'm struggling with interviews :(
1 day ago from Kris Kim, Designer
Hi all! I hope that I'm writing this post in the right place. As the title says, I'm currently looking for a new job as a UX designer and I'm struggling with the interviews, often at the first round :(. Researching on 'tips' or how-to's are not really helping. As you may have noticed, English is not my first language so sometimes I stuck on answering questions that I hadn't thought of in advance. So I'm just being curious how your interview experience was like or any tips would be greatly appreciated! My website is https://kristiankim.com.
Thanks guys!
