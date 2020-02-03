216 new remote design jobs at PayPal, Zapier, Toggl and others

Hello DN community!

It's Arsen from Meerkad community of remote job seekers with weekly updates.

During the period from January 20 to 26, I collected 126 vacancies from popular job boards like Glassdoor, Flex Jobs, We Work Remotely, and others, as well as from Facebook, Twitter, and Reddit.

It takes about 3 hours a day to visit 78 sources that I prepared in advance. Here are the links:

UX Design Jobs – https://meerkad.com/remote-ux-design-jobs

UI Design Jobs – https://meerkad.com/remote-ui-design-jobs

Product Design Jobs – https://meerkad.com/remote-product-design-jobs

Graphic Design Jobs – https://meerkad.com/remote-graphic-design-jobs

If you are looking for a remote job I'm glad to help! It's free for you, for me, for companies to post a job.

Cheers!