216 new remote design jobs at PayPal, Zapier, Toggl and others

8 hours ago from , Founder at design community Meerkad

Hello DN community!

It's Arsen from Meerkad community of remote job seekers with weekly updates.

During the period from January 20 to 26, I collected 126 vacancies from popular job boards like Glassdoor, Flex Jobs, We Work Remotely, and others, as well as from Facebook, Twitter, and Reddit.

It takes about 3 hours a day to visit 78 sources that I prepared in advance. Here are the links:

If you are looking for a remote job I'm glad to help! It's free for you, for me, for companies to post a job.

Cheers!

1 comment