Best interviewing experience?

I’m currently a UX manager at Lucid and I’m always looking for ways to improve our interview process. I’d love to hear about your best (or worst) experiences. How are things we’ve tried:

Portfolio reviews

Whiteboard challenges

Take home challenges

Design game (we made a board game!)

“About Me” presentation to the team

Personal interview

“Teach Me Something” activity

I know there are very mixed feelings about design challenges, but I have to find ways to understand if designers can think on their feet and if I can work together with them on a project. Take home challenges hide a lot of that process and obscure what I need from an interview.

So, what are your experiences?