Best interviewing experience?

1 hour ago from , UX @ Lucid + uxtools.co guy

I’m currently a UX manager at Lucid and I’m always looking for ways to improve our interview process. I’d love to hear about your best (or worst) experiences. How are things we’ve tried:

  • Portfolio reviews
  • Whiteboard challenges
  • Take home challenges
  • Design game (we made a board game!)
  • “About Me” presentation to the team
  • Personal interview
  • “Teach Me Something” activity

I know there are very mixed feelings about design challenges, but I have to find ways to understand if designers can think on their feet and if I can work together with them on a project. Take home challenges hide a lot of that process and obscure what I need from an interview.

So, what are your experiences?