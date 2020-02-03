Best interviewing experience?
1 hour ago from Taylor Palmer, UX @ Lucid + uxtools.co guy
I’m currently a UX manager at Lucid and I’m always looking for ways to improve our interview process. I’d love to hear about your best (or worst) experiences. How are things we’ve tried:
- Portfolio reviews
- Whiteboard challenges
- Take home challenges
- Design game (we made a board game!)
- “About Me” presentation to the team
- Personal interview
- “Teach Me Something” activity
I know there are very mixed feelings about design challenges, but I have to find ways to understand if designers can think on their feet and if I can work together with them on a project. Take home challenges hide a lot of that process and obscure what I need from an interview.
So, what are your experiences?
