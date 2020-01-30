4 I have released my first iOS App! :D (UK ONLY) - Any and all feedback is welcome! (apps.apple.com)1 hour ago from Natasha MorrisLogin to CommentYou'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.LoginRegister TodayNew accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now