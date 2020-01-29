2
Does anyone have a good master list of freelance illustrators?
1 hour ago from Brock Donaldson, UX Designer at ecobee
Hey everyone, just looking to see if anyone has a good list of freelance illustrators. We've been scouring behance, instagram, etc but was hoping someone had a master google sheet doc or something similar?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now