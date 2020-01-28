In Figma, What is your approach to designing for different platforms, Android, iOS, Web?

I've been working on a project that is multi-platform and would like to get some input on how other designers are taking on this task. Currently, I use iOS as my primary design environment, and port my designs to Android & Mobile Web when needed (selected screens). Resources are low, so I don't have time to design every screen for each platform. Even though Figma has components, one small change can be a half day of work making sure there are not errors, and everything is up to date. Open to hearing how the community approaches it.