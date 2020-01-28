The day has finally come. Framer Classic should no longer be used for client work.

I'm wondering how many Framer users are like me and refused to transition to X... for all of you, I have some bad news.

I'm on a deadline to deliver an iPad prototype. There were enough complexities and strange interaction chains in the design that it made sense to use Framer Classic. I finished up my design on time, only to discover that iPads scale layers inappropriately when using the Preview app. Text and shape layers are all failing to maintain resolution.

My theory is there's a compatibility issue with iPadOS-- I say theory, because the Framer team informed me that they're no longer going to support Classic or update the app to maintain compatibility. So now I'm about to pull an all-nighter and rebuild my prototype in Protopie or Principle, which is too bad because neither tool can achieve the things my Framer prototype did.

I knew this day might come, and unfortunately it finally has. I'm about to abandon Framer. I cannot justify using Classic when they're not going to support it (tonight is going to suck), and I have no reason to use Framer X, as it is simply the wrong tool for the job 95% of the time. I really wish they hadn't lost sight of why the original product was so good.

I know of some people who have learned to use X, but I know of no one who is building super cool, complex prototypes like we all used to with Framer Classic. As in, I haven't seen a single prototype that really blew me away. Can anyone speak to this?