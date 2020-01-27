Studio website is live, would love to hear your thoughts! (alphamark.design)
8 hours ago from Antonio Stojceski, UI Designer
I only had a quick look around as I'm about to finish for the day.
The work you're putting out looks really interesting and the whole website at quick scan level looks really nice/professional.
However, if you want negatives (well areas to improve): Id say the initial page is a little underwhelming and doesn't really sell how good your work actually is. and the "marketing strategy" whiteboard with pen, even if it's not, looks very generic and stock photo.
... i'll probably come back and edit this once i've had a better look, but as nobody has commented, thought i'd get the ball rolling.
Thanks for the input! Can't wait to hear more from you, how do you think the homepage can be improved? What do you think about the copywriting? Thanks in advance.
Nice and clean, there's just one thing the video in the background is a bit too hard to see at first I missed it or maybe it was still loading but apart for that nice site.
Hey man, thanks for the feedback!
I love the colors.
Looking similar to https://thescenery.co/
