wrong link. This is the correct one: https://www.themasterpicks.com/from-2d-to-3d-illustration/
Which tool is the best for these kind of "Illustrations"? I know that are tools like Blender, Maya, Cinema4d but these tools takes time to learn and master it properly. And then there is also Vectary, but I'm not sure if you can model your own objects in that tool.
There is MagicVoxel, great free, lightweight, open source program for Voxel 3D stuff.
