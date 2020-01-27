9

I collected 126 new remote jobs for designers at Canva, Shopify, GitHub, and others

11 hours ago from , Founder at design community Meerkad

Hello DN community!

It's Arsen from Meerkad community of remote job seekers with weekly digest updates.

During the period from January 20 to 26, I collected 126 vacancies from popular job boards like Glassdoor, Flex Jobs, We Work Remotely, and others, as well as from Facebook, Twitter, and Reddit.

It takes about 3 hours a day to visit 78 sources that I prepared in advance. Here are the links:

Cheers!

3 comments

  • Arsen Ibragimov, 9 hours ago

    Feel free to ask me anything!

  • Arun PattnaikArun Pattnaik, 2 hours ago

    Do you manually collect these openings? What does your paid model offer (ELI5)?

    • Arsen Ibragimov, 1 minute ago

      Hi, Arun!

      Thank you for your reply.

      Yes, I do manually collect them from different sources. Paid model. It's freemium. Job seekers could use it for free and pay only if they want to ($10 per month). Also, in the feature, I guess companies will pay for ad their jobs but they don't right now and it makes me sad :(

      Did you try Meerkad already?

      I'm looking forward to your feedback.

      Ars

