I collected 126 new remote jobs for designers at Canva, Shopify, GitHub, and others
11 hours ago from Arsen Ibragimov, Founder at design community Meerkad
Hello DN community!
It's Arsen from Meerkad community of remote job seekers with weekly digest updates.
During the period from January 20 to 26, I collected 126 vacancies from popular job boards like Glassdoor, Flex Jobs, We Work Remotely, and others, as well as from Facebook, Twitter, and Reddit.
It takes about 3 hours a day to visit 78 sources that I prepared in advance. Here are the links:
- UX/UI Design Jobs – https://meerkad.com/remote-ux-ui-design-jobs
- Product Design Jobs – https://meerkad.com/remote-product-design-jobs
- Graphic Design Jobs – https://meerkad.com/remote-graphic-design-jobs
Cheers!
